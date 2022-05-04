in Podcasts

Jameson Williams at #12 was bad value

A.J. Reilly believes that the Detroit Lions selection of Jameson Williams was not worth the value of the picks traded for him or the spot he was selected in, especially with the other names that were on the board.

Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that’s not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.

You can hear more from DSN anywhere you can watch videos or download podcasts. 

Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/detroitsportsnation

Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/realdetroitsportsnation/

Youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/c/Detroitsportsnation?sub_confirmation=1

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/detsportsnation

TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@realdetroitsportsnation

You can also find this and other episodes at all of your favorite podcasting destinations.

  • Spotify
  • Audible
  • Amazon Music
  • Google Podcasts
  • Radio Public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Red Wings players react to ‘unfortunate’ departure of Jeff Blashill