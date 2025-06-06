Jameson Williams Turning Heads at OTAs — D.J. Reed Predicts a Breakout Year

The Detroit Lions are chasing a Super Bowl in 2025, and their chances could hinge on whether or not Jameson Williams finally takes the leap from electric athlete to elite wide receiver. Based on early reports from OTAs, it sounds like Williams might be ready to explode.

TL;DR:

D.J. Reed praised Williams’ speed and improved hands during offseason practices.

Williams has been a standout performer so far in OTAs.

Reed says going up against Williams helps make the defense better.

A breakout season from Williams could take the Lions’ offense to another level.

The Big Picture

Jameson Williams is entering his fourth NFL season with plenty of expectations. After showing flashes of brilliance in 2024—including topping 1,000 yards for the first time—he’s now being looked at as a potential star in Detroit’s high-powered offense.

D.J. Reed, a veteran cornerback who joined the Lions this offseason, didn’t hold back when asked about Williams.

“Yeah, Jamo, he’s a great receiver. The first thing you notice is his stride. Like, he’s really fast, but his stride — once he gets to running, he’s pretty hard to catch,” Reed said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

But it’s not just the speed that’s catching eyes. According to Reed, what might surprise fans is how soft Williams’ hands have become.

“One thing that’s underrated about his game is his catching ability. He has really good hands. Like, we do these punt return drills. He’s catching the ball with his fingertips, catching the ball like a receiver. He does a lot of impressive stuff.”

A Defender’s Perspective

Reed has seen plenty of top-tier talent across his stints with the Jets and 49ers, and he knows what elite looks like. That’s why his praise of Williams carries weight. Practicing against Williams, Reed says, is already elevating the Lions’ secondary.

“He’s a great receiver and I’m expecting a big year out of him as well,” Reed said. “Going against a guy like that makes us better.”

If Jameson Williams can become the consistent, big-play threat that Detroit envisioned when they traded up to draft him, the Lions may boast the most dangerous offense in the NFL. With Amon-Ra St. Brown recovering from offseason knee surgery, the time is now for Williams to grab the WR1 spotlight—even if just temporarily.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams is showing all the signs of a breakout season, and his teammates are taking notice. If he stays healthy and continues trending upward, he could become the X-factor that takes the Detroit Lions from contender to champion in 2025.