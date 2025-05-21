Broncos Predicted to Land Lions WR Jameson Williams in Bold Trade

A new prediction suggests the Broncos could trade for Lions WR Jameson Williams. While Detroit faces future cap decisions, a 2025 trade seems unlikely for the breakout wideout.

Could Jameson Williams really be on the move? A new trade prediction from Athlon Sports suggests the Denver Broncos could land the blazing-fast Lions receiver to pair with Bo Nix. The hypothetical deal would help Detroit dodge a future $59 million payday—but for fans in the Motor City, parting with Williams now feels premature, even if the salary cap math eventually gets tricky.

The Trade Buzz

In a recent piece, Coby Leibowitz of Athlon Sports predicted a blockbuster trade that would send Jameson Williams to the Broncos, giving rookie quarterback Bo Nix a field-stretching No. 2 option opposite Courtland Sutton.

The pitch is simple:

“If [the Lions] don’t want to pay Williams, they could save a lot of money and still add talent by making this trade,” Leibowitz wrote.

That “money” is a projected $59 million over three seasons—$19.7M per year, per Spotrac. If we are being honest, if Williams balls out in 2025, that number could end up be $25-30 million per year.

The Financial Reality in Detroit

Let’s call it what it is: the Lions’ cap crunch is coming.

They’ve already invested heavily in Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Kerby Joseph, with players like Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Jack Campbell all in line for a major pay day.

If Jameson Williams plays himself into a top-tier contract, the Lions may have to make a tough call—especially if they believe they can replace him with cheaper talent like rookie Isaac TeSlaa (a Brad Holmes favorite).

But let’s pause for a second and look beyond the budget spreadsheet.

Jameson Williams just posted his first 1,000-yard season, showcasing the elite speed and explosive playmaking he was drafted for. He finally put it together after a rocky start and gave Detroit its first true vertical threat since Calvin Johnson retired.

Letting that go now—just when the breakout is happening—feels backwards.

What He’d Bring to Denver

From a Broncos perspective, this move makes total sense.

Courtland Sutton is the reliable chain-mover.

is the reliable chain-mover. Jameson Williams becomes the home-run threat.

becomes the home-run threat. And Bo Nix gets a young, ascending WR who can grow with him.

Williams has two years left on his rookie deal, which gives Denver flexibility—and a potential bargain if he keeps ascending.

So… Would the Lions Really Do This?

Honestly? Probably not right now.

Unless Williams flops or struggles to stay healthy in 2025, it’s hard to imagine Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell pulling the plug. Detroit is in win-now mode, not rebuild mode—and Williams, for all his past inconsistencies, tilts the field.

That said, if the cap tightens and Isaac TeSlaa pops, this idea could resurface next offseason. Never say never.

Key Takeaways

Spotrac projects Williams’ next deal at $59M over three years .

. The Lions may face tough cap choices with multiple stars due for extensions.

For now, though, Detroit likely keeps their breakout WR for another title run.

Bottom Line

Yes, trading Jameson Williams would make sense on paper. But football isn’t played on paper—it’s played on turf. And in 2025, with the Lions aiming for a Super Bowl, you don’t trade your fastest weapon just to save a few bucks.

Let’s not overthink it. For now? Let Jamo cook.



Sources: Athlon, ESPN.com, DetroitLions.com, Spotrac. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.