Jameson Williams Responds to John Morton’s Comments ‘I’m Me’

It seems like every week, fans are worried about Jameson Williams’ role in the Detroit Lions’ offense. Inside the building, though? There’s no drama, at least not from the man himself.

“I ain’t frustrated at all, bro,” Williams told reporters. “How could I be frustrated? I’m me.”

That quote says it all. Williams isn’t pouting, isn’t pressing, and definitely isn’t panicking. Even after going catchless for the first time all season in the Lions’ Week 7 win over the Buccaneers, the speedy receiver made it clear he’s got a bigger perspective.

John Morton Takes Responsibility — and Williams Responds Like a Pro

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator John Morton publicly admitted he’s “failed” to get Williams more involved in Detroit’s high-powered offense. He told reporters he needs to “do a better job” scheming touches for his explosive wideout, especially given the trust Williams has earned since signing his three-year, $83 million extension in September.

Instead of sulking, Williams handled it like a veteran.

“He came to me, expressed to me how he felt,” Williams said. “But with me, I really wasn’t taking it too far into thinking about it. We was winning games and things like that, so I could never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball, or me getting targeted, or things like that.”

That’s a perfect response from a player who’s matured significantly since entering the league in 2022. Williams knows how dangerous he can be, but he’s also learned that winning comes before everything, even stats.

Patience and Confidence Are Fueling Williams’ Mindset

Sure, the box score doesn’t tell the full story, just 17 receptions, 289 yards, and two touchdowns through seven games. But Williams understands that his time is coming.

“I know it’s going to come,” he said. “It’s a long season. We’re a team that [will] make it into the playoffs, so I knew things like that are going to come.”

Williams’ attitude mirrors that of Dan Campbell’s entire locker room: confident, grounded, and forward-focused. Detroit’s offense is stacked with weapons, from Amon-Ra St. Brown to Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, and that means there will be weeks where not everyone fills the stat sheet. But in Williams’ eyes, the long-term payoff is worth it.

Why Detroit Still Believes in Williams’ Breakout Potential

There’s zero doubt inside Allen Park about what Williams brings to this team. He’s one of the league’s fastest players, a vertical nightmare for defenses, and someone who forces safeties to think twice before creeping down on the run.

Morton and Jared Goff have both expressed their desire to get him more involved, not just deep, but across the field on creative play designs. The Lions’ offense thrives on balance and unpredictability, and Williams’ presence helps create both, even when the ball doesn’t find him.

The key now? Patience. Detroit’s coaching staff knows that when No. 9 starts hitting those home-run plays again, it’ll open the floodgates for everyone else.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams isn’t frustrated, he’s confident. He’s staying locked in, focused on team success, and trusting that his opportunities will come.

And when they do? Expect fireworks.

Because as Williams reminded everyone: