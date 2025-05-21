Is Jameson Williams Still Part of the Lions’ Core? Mike Valenti Chimes In

Mike Valenti raises questions about Jameson Williams' long-term future with the Lions after Detroit trades up for Isaac TeSlaa. Is Williams still part of the core?

Jameson Williams finally broke through in 2024, notching over 1,000 receiving yards and showing flashes of elite downfield explosiveness. But Detroit’s cap crunch and the selection of Isaac TeSlaa in the 2025 NFL Draft have sparked a serious question, especially from sports radio voice Mike Valenti: Is Williams truly part of the Lions’ long-term core, or is Detroit already preparing for life without him?

What Sparked the Debate?

Mike Valenti doesn’t throw hot takes for fun—well, not only for fun. On his 97.1 The Ticket show, Valenti recently floated an uncomfortable but fair question: Is the writing on the wall for Jameson Williams in Detroit?

Valenti connected the dots between Detroit’s bold draft-day move—trading multiple third-rounders to grab wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa—and GM Brad Holmes’ glowing praise, calling TeSlaa his “favorite receiver in the draft.”

“Is it unfair then to now connect dots? The multiple third-round picks you traded to take TeSlaa, and the fact that Brad Holmes says he’s his favorite receiver in the draft. Is this it? Is the writing on the wall for Jamo?” Valenti asked, as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Look, you could trigger the fifth-year option, but it’s just a question. Have they already replaced Jamo and we’re just not paying attention? Look, I think Jamo’s gonna have a really good year, but I’m not running to pay everyone all of the time.”

So… what gives? Why go all-in on a developmental wideout if you already have a young burner like Williams who just surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time?

Why It Matters for the Lions

Williams enters 2025 under team control via his fifth-year option, but that option comes with a projected $20 million price tag. And a long-term extension could push closer to $30 million per year—a steep bill for a receiver who may not even crack the top three in targets on this roster.

Amon-Ra St. Brown just inked a massive deal.

just inked a massive deal. Sam LaPorta is TE1 and a target monster.

is TE1 and a target monster. Jahmyr Gibbs continues to evolve as a dual threat weapon.

Even in a pass-happy league, there are only so many footballs to go around.

The TeSlaa Factor

Trading up for Isaac TeSlaa wasn’t just a luxury pick. It was an investment. And when your GM publicly calls a rookie third-rounder his favorite WR in the draft, you pay attention.

Valenti posed the hypothetical with a dose of sarcasm:

“At best, Jamo could be third or fourth in targets. Well, am I gonna pay him on a fifth-year option at $20 million?” Valenti said, as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Or a deal that could pay him $30 (million) a year? Or am I gonna pay a rookie third-round pick (TeSlaa) who apparently is the hottest thing since socks on a rooster?”

Funny? Yes.

Ridiculous? Not really.

What the Numbers Say

Williams’ speed is still unrivaled on Detroit’s roster, and his deep threat ability forces defenses to stay honest. But his route tree and hands have needed refinement. If TeSlaa shows polish and versatility early in camp and preseason, the pressure intensifies.

And the economics don’t lie:

Fifth-year option (2026): ~$20 million

~$20 million Possible extension: ~$25–30 million AAV

~$25–30 million AAV TeSlaa’s contract: 4 years, ~$5 million total

The Bigger Cap Picture

Detroit’s financial puzzle is getting crowded:

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Locked in.

Locked in. Jared Goff: Extended.

Extended. Penei Sewell: Signed Mega-deal.

Signed Mega-deal. Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs: All will need to be paid soon.

Brad Holmes has preached “positional value” and “sustainable depth” since Day 1. And wide receiver—especially WR3—might not make the cut when it’s time to trim fat.

Why Fans Should Care

If Williams becomes a cap casualty, it’s not just about the money. It’s about shifting identity.

Do the Lions double down on toughness and trench play?

Or do they pivot to prioritize premium pass-catching talent?

And for fans who’ve watched Jameson Williams evolve from a raw speedster into a legitimate WR2, losing him would sting—especially if he flourishes elsewhere.

Key Takeaways

Williams’ future is murky , despite a breakout season.

, despite a breakout season. TeSlaa’s selection and rising cap pressure complicate things.

and rising cap pressure complicate things. Mike Valenti’s question isn’t just radio fodder —it’s a legitimate roster-building dilemma.

—it’s a legitimate roster-building dilemma. 2025 will be pivotal, as Detroit decides who stays and who walks from its young core.

Bottom Line

Jameson Williams has earned his spot—for now. But with cap space tightening and younger, cheaper options waiting in the wings, the Lions may soon face a tough decision. Mike Valenti isn’t off base: The franchise might already be planning for a future where Williams isn’t in Honolulu Blue.