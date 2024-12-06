fb
Friday, December 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams Dog Walks Jayden Reed On Social Media!

W.G. Brady
During the Detroit Lions' thrilling 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams made a statement with his performance. Williams caught five passes for 80 yards, contributing significantly to the team's win. Meanwhile, Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was virtually non-existent, failing to record a single catch on the night.

The contrast between the two players was hard to ignore, especially considering Reed's bold comments made earlier this season. Back in October, Reed was heard saying, “Wait until I come to Detroit,” seemingly predicting a breakout performance against the Lions. However, Reed's performance was anything but memorable as he was shut down by Detroit's defense.

After the game, Jameson Williams took to social media to take a jab at Reed. Williams responded to the performance with a sly remark, saying, “Did he come?” followed by laughing emojis and a bit of playful shade. His comment, in response to Reed's earlier prediction, quickly gained traction and was liked by many fans.

In a further exchange, Williams engaged with Reed's comment about the game, sharing a humorous response that left fans and observers talking. The playful trash talk showcased Williams' confidence and his ability to back up his own performance on the field.

It’s safe to say that Reed’s prediction didn’t age well, and Williams has earned the bragging rights for now, proving that actions on the field are louder than words off it.

