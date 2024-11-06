fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams Explains What He Learned From Latest Suspension

After serving a two-game suspension, Jameson Williams is back with the Detroit Lions, and he has taken the opportunity to reflect on his time away from the game. In a candid interview, Williams shared the lessons he learned during his absence, emphasizing the importance of making smarter decisions.

Jameson Williams

“What have I learned? Be smarter. Make better decisions,” Williams stated, highlighting the need for personal growth following the suspension. He also noted the support he received from family members and teammates during this challenging period. While he faced tough days away from football, Williams remained engaged with the team, participating in practices and attending meetings, which helped him stay connected.

Williams admitted it was hard not to play for two weeks, but he managed to keep himself involved despite being unable to attend games. He noted that he had fun watching them on television.

As the Lions gear up for their upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, Williams is ready to return to action. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed his readiness, stating, “He was out there today. He’s locked in and ready to go.”

With Williams back in the lineup, the Lions are excited about the potential impact he can have as they continue their push for the playoffs. The young receiver’s determination to learn from his experiences signals a positive step forward, and fans will be eager to see him contribute on the field once again.

Doctors Find 'Mass' On Detroit Lions DE Josh Paschal's Shoulder
