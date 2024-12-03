Jameson Williams Explains Why He Decided To Hurdle Player On Thanksgiving Day

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams delivered one of the most memorable plays of the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears. In a move that sent Ford Field into a frenzy, Williams hurdled a Bears defender, making the highlight reel. Now, Williams is opening up about why he decided to take the leap.

A Play Months in the Making

The daring hurdle didn’t come out of nowhere. Williams revealed that he had been trying to pull off the move in previous games, but it hadn’t gone quite as planned. “I tried to do it in the Houston game,” Williams said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “I kind of did it, but it didn't work out as well as this one. Then last week vs. the Colts, I tried to jump but I got tripped up from the back on the catch. Then this week I just was like, it was one-on-one and I just did it.”

Creating Excitement for Fans and Teammates

Williams explained that the move was all about creating excitement and getting a highlight. “I just wanted to get a highlight,” he said, acknowledging how it could spark energy for the team. “Similar to how I want to spark the team on punt return.”

The play definitely had the desired effect. Williams shared the electric atmosphere as the crowd erupted when he cleared the defender. “It was exciting,” he said. “If you heard the crowd go crazy, that was probably one of the only plays or the first plays I've actually been on the field and hear the sound and the crowd change from just normal, then when I jumped over him it was just real loud.”

Bringing the Energy

The hurdle wasn't just about his own excitement. Williams recognized the collective energy that it brought to his teammates and the fans. “So I think it’s exciting to me, my teammates, the fans. That’s what I try to do, though. I try to create excitement for everybody who’s watching us play and watching me play.”

Williams' leap over the defender wasn’t just a physical feat—it was a moment of pure excitement that will be remembered as one of the best highlights of the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day victory.