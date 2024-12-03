fb
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsJameson Williams Explains Why He Decided To Hurdle Player On Thanksgiving Day
Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams Explains Why He Decided To Hurdle Player On Thanksgiving Day

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams delivered one of the most memorable plays of the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears. In a move that sent Ford Field into a frenzy, Williams hurdled a Bears defender, making the highlight reel. Now, Williams is opening up about why he decided to take the leap.

Jameson Williams

A Play Months in the Making

The daring hurdle didn’t come out of nowhere. Williams revealed that he had been trying to pull off the move in previous games, but it hadn’t gone quite as planned. “I tried to do it in the Houston game,” Williams said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “I kind of did it, but it didn't work out as well as this one. Then last week vs. the Colts, I tried to jump but I got tripped up from the back on the catch. Then this week I just was like, it was one-on-one and I just did it.”

Creating Excitement for Fans and Teammates

Williams explained that the move was all about creating excitement and getting a highlight. “I just wanted to get a highlight,” he said, acknowledging how it could spark energy for the team. “Similar to how I want to spark the team on punt return.”

The play definitely had the desired effect. Williams shared the electric atmosphere as the crowd erupted when he cleared the defender. “It was exciting,” he said. “If you heard the crowd go crazy, that was probably one of the only plays or the first plays I've actually been on the field and hear the sound and the crowd change from just normal, then when I jumped over him it was just real loud.”

Bringing the Energy

The hurdle wasn't just about his own excitement. Williams recognized the collective energy that it brought to his teammates and the fans. “So I think it’s exciting to me, my teammates, the fans. That’s what I try to do, though. I try to create excitement for everybody who’s watching us play and watching me play.”

Williams' leap over the defender wasn’t just a physical feat—it was a moment of pure excitement that will be remembered as one of the best highlights of the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day victory.

Previous article
NFL Suspends Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair for Brutal Hit on Trevor Lawrence
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Flipp on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
CG on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions