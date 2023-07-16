Jameson Williams’ father speaks out about scrutiny his son has faced

In recent months, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has found himself facing criticism and scrutiny due to a series of incidents that have nothing at all to do with football. The NFL suspended Williams for six games for violating the league's gambling rules, and videos on social media captured him engaging in activities such as a late-night trip to a coney island and playing with fireworks. These incidents have sparked concerns about Williams' maturity and judgment among fans and pundits alike. However, Williams and his family are choosing to address the situation with resilience and a positive outlook.

Jameson Williams' parents speak out about scrutiny their son has faced

On Saturday, Williams' father, James, and his mother, Tianna, supported their son at his inaugural football and skills camp held at Chandler Park Academy. Prior to the camp's start, James Williams spoke with MLive about the scrutiny his son has faced in recent months.

“Honestly, he signed up for this,” James Williams told MLive. “You know, what comes with great praise, it’s going to come with greater criticism. And that just goes along with the game. You know, not everybody’s going to love you. Not everybody’s going to hate you. So, I mean, we’re not really tripping off of that.”

“I mean, the media’s going to be the media. The media has to do their job and that’s understandable. So it’s gotta be something good (or) It’s gotta be something bad.”

Williams Late-Night Trip to Coney Island

One particular incident that drew attention was a video showing Jameson Williams visiting L. George's Coney Island, a popular food establishment located in one of Detroit's toughest neighborhoods. While this raised concerns, James acknowledged that Jameson comes from a rough neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri, and seeks comfort and familiarity to perform at his best. Understanding this aspect of his son, James expressed his belief that football serves as a refuge where Jameson can channel his focus and talent.

“A lot of people probably won’t understand that part of him,” James said. “Like in order for him to be at his ultimate greatness, he has to feel ultra comfortable and it has to feel like home. That way, he don’t have nothing else to think about but football.”

“Honestly, it feels like home,” James said.

