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NFL Hits Jameson Williams With Hefty Fine

Jameson Williams fine
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Jameson Williams is going to be writing another check to the NFL, and this one is considerably more expensive than either of the fines he received a week ago.

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The Detroit Lions wide receiver has been fined $23,417 for unnecessary roughness stemming from impermissible use of the helmet during Detroit’s 31-24 Week 3 victory over the New York Jets. According to the NFL’s accountability listing, the play occurred with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Jameson Williams Fined $23,417

The fine adds another expensive chapter to the beginning of Williams’ 2026 season, especially after Williams was one of six Lions players fined following Detroit’s Week 2 loss to Buffalo. Williams received an $11,941 fine for taunting and another $14,926 for an illegal celebration/vulgar act in that game, bringing his Week 2 total to $26,867.

Add the latest $23,417 punishment, and Williams has now been fined $50,284 over Detroit’s last two games.

The NFL explains that potential on-field violations are reviewed through its Football Operations process, with fines determined under the league’s collectively bargained schedule. The league’s 2026 fine schedule lists impermissible use of the helmet/launching among its player-safety violations, with the exact amount of an individual fine potentially differing from the standard schedule.

Another Expensive Week for Jamo

Williams caught four passes for 49 yards in the victory over New York, giving him 10 receptions for 127 yards through Detroit’s first three games. While those numbers haven’t jumped off the page, Jared Goff recently explained how Williams’ speed continues to influence opposing defenses even when the deep shots aren’t available.

The fine won’t affect Williams’ availability as the Lions prepare for Sunday night’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers. It does, however, continue what has suddenly become an expensive stretch for Detroit’s explosive receiver.

Three fines.

Two games.

$50,284.

Jamo might want Week 4 to be a little less costly.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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