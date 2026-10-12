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Jameson Williams Ends Drought With a Career First

Featured slide highlighting Jameson Williams’ career-first multiple-receiving-touchdown game.
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Jameson Williams had not caught a touchdown pass all season. That ended Sunday in Arizona, and it ended twice. The Detroit Lions wide receiver caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the second quarter and a 39-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the first game of his NFL career with multiple receiving touchdowns. Detroit improved to 3-2 and the Cardinals dropped to 1-4.

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Those two touchdown receptions were his only two catches of the game. Lions PR posted the milestone while the game was still going on: “WR Jameson Williams has produced his first-career game with multiple receiving TDs.” It took him five NFL seasons to get there.

Jameson Williams Had No Touchdowns in the First Four Games

Williams went through Detroit’s first four games without a touchdown catch. He had 16 receptions for 229 yards on 25 targets in that stretch, an average of 14.3 yards per catch, with a 102-yard afternoon at Carolina the best of them.

Not the First Time He Has Scored Twice in a Game

Sunday was his first game with two touchdown catches, but not his first game with two touchdowns. On Dec. 30, 2024, against the San Francisco 49ers, he ran one in and caught one in a 40-34 win. He did the same in the NFC Championship Game at San Francisco on Jan. 28, 2024, with a 42-yard touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a 34-31 loss.

Detroit is off in Week 6, so Williams has two weeks to sit on a good one. The Lions will hope the afternoon in Arizona is the start of something for a receiver who had been quiet.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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