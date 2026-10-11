Jameson Williams Ends TD Drought on 8-Yard Goff Pass

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught 16 passes for 229 yards and zero touchdowns in the first four games of the season, averaging 14.3 yards per reception on 25 targets. That drought ended Sunday. In the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, Williams caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff for his first touchdown reception of the season.

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Another fourth down TD for the Lions! This time it's Jameson Williams



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The score came with 4:50 left in the second quarter and put the Lions up 21-7, Detroit’s third touchdown of the half, according to the ESPN scoring summary. The catch should be a confidence boost for Williams after four games without one.

Jameson Williams Needs to Be Goff’s Reliable No. 2

DSN asked Saturday whether Detroit should trade Williams for Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr., a hypothetical with no reported trade talks behind it. Sunday’s touchdown was the only catch Williams made in the first half, and he needs to be a more reliable second target for Goff than that. It will be worth watching whether the Lions get him more involved in the offense after halftime.