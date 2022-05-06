Jameson Williams gives thoughts on being on same team as Aidan Hutchinson

When the 2022 NFL Draft was said and done, the Detroit Lions ended up having two of the top 12 picks in the first round.

Jameson Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage… Jameson Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 12th by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan, and with the No. 12 overall pick, which they moved up 20 spots via trade to obtain, they drafted WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

During a recent appearance on the Complex Sports Live podcast, Williams spoke about being on the same team as Hutchinson.

“Really good player. I watched him late in the season last year because they were in the (college football) playoffs and we were in the playoffs, so we might have ended up playing them. But I like his game,” Williams said. “I like how aggressive he is and everything from what I watched, and yeah, I’m excited for playing with him. Before the Draft yesterday, we were actually talking about where he’s getting drafted and stuff. I asked him did he know. But we ended up being on the same team, so that was good. I’m just looking forward to getting going, me and Aidan, change the whole culture.”

The Detroit Lions pick may show how... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Detroit Lions pick may show how they feel about Jared Goff

During the podcast, Williams also spoke about rejoining Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who spent a year with him at Ohio State.

“Jeff was one of the guys at O-State, we talked a lot. He was a big brother for sure and he ended up only having one year when I was there as a freshman. He got drafted to the Lions. But actually, yesterday morning I just ended up talking to him, just checking in,” Williams said. “He was telling me good luck and everything and I just ended up being a Lion later that night. So, he put the tweet out and we talked last night, so that was good.”