Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams Growth: Ben Johnson Says It’s Taken A Village

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recently opened up about the development of third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, shedding light on the progress the young wideout has made in building a strong relationship with the coaching staff. Johnson acknowledged that it has taken some time for both Williams and the Lions coaching staff to fully align on expectations and demands.

Jameson Williams’ Growth: It's Taken A Village

Johnson explained that developing a connection with Williams has been a collaborative process from the start. “It’s been a learning experience for everybody,” Johnson shared. “Since he got in the building here, it’s been all of us coaches, Coach Campbell, myself, Coach Randle El—all of us have been on board trying to have him understand the expectation and what we really need.”

The focus wasn’t just on what Williams could bring to the table as an individual player, but also on how he would fit into the team dynamics. Johnson continued, “What Jared (Goff) needs, what the O-line needs, what we all need for this whole thing to work, and it’s taken a little bit of time, but it’s really taken off now at this point.”

Jameson Williams

Smart and Detailed: Jameson Williams’ Rapid Development

Despite the time it took to establish a clear relationship, Johnson praised Williams for his football intelligence and ability to process coaching quickly. “He’s very detailed, very smart, very smart, and that might go unnoticed,” said Johnson. “But you say something to him, and you coach him, and it hits him. He understands it.”

Williams' strong work ethic and keen ability to grasp the playbook and the finer points of the offense have played a large part in his development. According to Johnson, it’s all about getting the young wide receiver the necessary repetitions and game experience to fine-tune his skills. “It’s just a matter of getting him all of the reps and all of the looks, and he’s been really good here the second half of the season.”

A Bright Future for Jameson Williams

With his rapid growth and improving rapport with the coaching staff, it’s clear that Williams’ future in Detroit looks promising. As the Lions approach the crucial Week 18 game and beyond, Johnson is confident in his wideout’s ability to contribute at a high level. The team's development as a whole reflects the growth Williams has shown throughout the year, and with continued progress, he could be an integral part of the Lions’ offense in the postseason and beyond.

As Johnson and the rest of the Lions coaching staff have emphasized, it’s all about cohesion and understanding what’s needed to succeed as a team, and it’s clear that Williams is well on his way to becoming a key piece of that equation.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
