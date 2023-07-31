What a day it was for wide receiver Jameson Williams as he participated in his first full padded training camp with the Detroit Lions. According to the writers who were in attendance, Williams certainly had his ups and downs during Monday's practice, which included a couple of scuffles with rookie cornerback, Starling Thomas.

Jameson Williams has ‘interesting' first full padded training camp practice

Following practice, Erik Schlitt broke down what was an ‘interesting' training camp practice for JAMO. Here is a summary of what Reisman had to say about Williams' practice.

Williams returned to full padded practice on Monday after missing nearly a week due to a leg injury.

The start of his practice was marked by a number of drops and errors, possibly due to rust or lack of concentration.

Amon-Ra St. Brown also had two drops, but Williams' mistakes were particularly noticeable.

Williams had confrontations with Starling Thomas, who earlier in the camp had a scuffle with Germain Ifedi, and they had to be separated by coaches and teammates.

Williams dismissed the incident as a typical physical football play and stated that they moved past it immediately.

He also mentioned that such scuffles help him stay focused and improve his game.

Williams' performance improved as the practice progressed and he was able to contribute on several stand-out plays.

He provided a key block in a play where Jahmyr Gibbs broke left after hitting a hole in the offensive line, freeing up the sideline for Gibbs to run an additional 25+ yards.

In a seven-on-seven red zone drill, Williams shook off coverage from C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the end zone, creating a wide-open target for Jared Goff to score.

Key Points

Jameson Williams returned to full padded practice after a brief absence due to a leg injury, experiencing a shaky start with several drops and errors, but he improved as the day went on, making several significant contributions.

During the practice, Williams had confrontations with rookie cornerback Starling Thomas, leading to their separation by coaches and teammates, which Williams viewed as a beneficial source of focus and competitive drive.

Despite an initial struggle, Williams delivered key plays such as a crucial block that helped teammate Jahmyr Gibbs gain an additional 25+ yards, and shaking off coverage from C.J. Gardner-Johnson to create an open target for Jared Goff, signaling his potential for growth in the team.

Bottom Line: Ups and Downs for Jameson Williams

It is important to note that Jameson Williams had missed the previous four practices and that this was his first full padded training camp practice with the Lions, so some rust can be expected. As far as his scuffles with Starling Thomas go, I would not look too much into it as these things happen all the time at training camp. With that being said, it also sounds like JAMO redeemed himself quite well by providing a HUGE block for Jahmyr Gibbs, and absolutely torching C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a touchdown.