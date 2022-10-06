Jameson Williams highlight video will give Detroit Lions fans a taste of what’s to come

With Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell saying that rookie WR Jameson Williams has really been ramping things up over the past three weeks or so, the excitement is growing that he will soon be on the field and making plays.

“I know Jamo (Williams), really over the last three weeks, it’s really picking up in a good way,” coach Dan Campbell said. “So, it’s hard to put a deadline as to when (he’d) be out there, but I think you’re still looking at a while. I mean certainly a good time after the bye before we can think about it.” Via Justin Rogers – Detroit News

Jameson Williams is going to be a problem for opposing defenses

As you are about to see, Jameson Williams was scary good during his time at Alabama and we expect for him to become one of the top wide receivers in the NFL before all is said and done.

We are sure you have seen every Williams’ college highlight available but this highlight video we cam across is sick!

Check it out.

When will Jameson make his debut with the Lions?

When Jameson Williams was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he expected to be ready to roll by training camp.

Fast forward to the present and the Lions have been very patient with their stud rookie, as they want to make sure he is 100% recovered and ready to return from his ACL injury.

According to reports, it sounds like Williams won’t make his debut with the Lions until November or so but when he does, you can bet he will be a difference maker.