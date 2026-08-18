Dan Campbell Provides Jameson Williams’ Injury Update

The mystery surrounding Jameson Williams’ unexpected absence from Detroit Lions practice did not last long, and the news appears to be about as good as Detroit could have hoped.

Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed Monday evening that Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he made it clear the issue is not considered serious.

“He’s got a little shoulder (injury), he’s good to go, though,” Campbell said Monday.

Williams was not expected to participate in Monday night’s practice, and Campbell did not provide a specific timetable for his return. Still, his description of the injury should ease some of the concern that developed when Williams unexpectedly missed Sunday’s padded session.

Lions Appear to Have Avoided a Major Scare

Any injury involving Williams is going to get the attention of Lions fans considering how important he has become to Detroit’s offense.

Williams is coming off the best season of his NFL career, finishing 2025 with 65 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.2 yards per reception ranked third in the NFL, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s most dangerous downfield weapons.

Detroit entered training camp expecting Williams to remain a major part of an offense that also features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Williams has also talked this offseason about taking another step as a complete receiver, making his health especially important with the regular season approaching.

For now, there does not appear to be much reason for alarm.

Williams’ Absence Creates Opportunities for Others

With Williams sidelined Sunday, Detroit used the opportunity to give Tom Kennedy and Tay Martin additional work with the first-team offense. Martin has quietly become one of the more interesting players in the Lions’ wide receiver competition and continues to make a case for one of the final roster spots.

The Lions already have plenty of depth competing behind their established receivers, with one of the deepest training camp receiver groups Detroit has assembled in recent years. Williams missing a practice or two gives those players valuable opportunities without creating much concern as long as his shoulder issue remains minor.

Campbell also provided an encouraging update on cornerback Nick Whiteside, who missed Sunday with a hamstring injury.

“Whiteside’s got a soft tissue (injury), a hammy. He’ll be alright, though, I think. I don’t think anything, these aren’t serious,” Campbell said.

Whiteside has put together an impressive camp and worked himself into the conversation for a significant depth role in Detroit’s secondary. His temporary absence should create additional opportunities for Ennis Rakestraw and Khalil Dorsey.

Bottom Line

The Lions can exhale a little when it comes to Jameson Williams.

His shoulder injury was enough to keep him out Sunday and Monday, but Campbell’s comments strongly suggest Detroit is dealing with a minor training camp issue rather than something that could threaten Williams’ availability when the regular season begins.

Considering what Williams means to Detroit’s passing game, that qualifies as very good news.

There is no reason to rush him back in August. The Lions know what they have in No. 1, and keeping him healthy for the games that count matters far more than getting a few extra training camp reps.