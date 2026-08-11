Jameson Williams Has Injury Scare During Tuesday’s Practice

Detroit Lions fans got a brief scare near the end of Tuesday’s practice when wide receiver Jameson Williams went down along the sideline and stayed there for a couple of minutes.

According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Williams was hurt during the final drill of practice after making a catch on an out route. The good news came quickly.

Williams had simply gotten the wind knocked out of him.

There is no indication of a significant injury, and Williams was reportedly smiling as he left the field.

Williams Avoids Serious Injury

Any time Williams stays down after a play, the concern level is going to spike.

He is one of the most important pieces in Detroit’s offense, and his speed changes the way defenses have to play the Lions. Losing him for any extended period would be a major blow.

This time, Detroit appears to have avoided anything serious.

Williams did not need to be helped off the field, and the fact that he was smiling afterward is about as reassuring as Lions fans could ask for in the moment.

Bottom Line

Jameson Williams gave the Lions a scare Tuesday, but it appears to have been just that.

A scare.

Williams got the wind knocked out of him after landing on an out route near the sideline, and there is no current concern about a more serious injury.

For Detroit, that is very good news.