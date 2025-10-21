Jameson Williams Posts Cryptic Photos On Instagram After Catching Zero Passes vs. Bucs

On Monday night, the Detroit Lions took care of business, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24–9 at Ford Field. But for wide receiver Jameson Williams, it was a quiet night… maybe too quiet.

Williams, who entered the matchup looking to build on recent flashes of production, finished the game with zero catches on two targets. Afterward, he took to Instagram, posting a pair of cryptic images that instantly caught the attention of Lions fans.

One image shows a cartoon man staring blankly while sitting on a couch, looking tired and dejected. The other features the famous “Crying Jordan” meme edited over a football player, a visual that, for some, symbolized disappointment or frustration.

So what exactly is Williams trying to say?

It’s unclear. The posts could reflect frustration about not being more involved in the offense, especially on a night when Jared Goff and the Lions’ passing attack spread the ball to six different players. Then again, it might be nothing more than boredom as the team now heads into its bye week and won’t return to action until November 2, when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

Whatever the intent, Williams’ social media activity adds a little intrigue to the week off for Detroit. As the Lions sit in second place in the NFC North, the hope is that Williams’ next post comes after a breakout game, not another quiet one.