Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was the subject of a police investigation this month following an assault allegation, but prosecutors have determined that no criminal charges will be filed.

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According to a report from Dave Birkett and John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press, a woman accused Williams of assaulting her during an alleged Aug. 6 incident at his home in southwest Oakland County. The matter was reported in September, and Novi police were dispatched Sept. 10 to investigate.

The Lions told the Free Press they were aware of the investigation but declined additional comment.

Williams’ attorney, Jason Lampert, denied the allegation in a statement reported by Sports Illustrated.

“Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence. We have provided the prosecutor’s office evidence directly relevant to the credibility, timing, and circumstances surrounding this allegation, which is baseless. Mr. Williams remains focused on the season and putting this matter behind him.”

Most importantly, the investigation has now concluded without charges.

Jameson Williams Investigation Ends Without Charges

According to the Free Press report, investigators examined statements, photographs, videos and communications between Williams and the woman who made the allegation. They also sought additional information from her before presenting the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jeff Wattrick, a spokesman for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, explained why authorities ultimately decided not to pursue charges.

“The investigation included a review of statements, photos, videos, and communications between the alleged victim and Jameson Williams. Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams.”

Wattrick added that Williams’ status as a public figure did not change how the case was evaluated. “While this matter involves a public figure, it was handled with the same consideration as any other,” he said.

That distinction is important. Williams was investigated after an allegation was made, but authorities determined after reviewing the available evidence that there was no cause to charge him.

Williams Has Continued Playing for Lions

The investigation became public as Williams and the Lions prepare for Sunday’s road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams has played in all three games this season and currently has 10 catches for 127 yards, and he has yet to score his first touchdown of 2026. He caught four passes for 49 yards in Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 27, a game in which the Lions made an early effort to get him involved.

Williams’ Numbers Are Down From Last Season

His production has been quieter than expected after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Williams finished with 1,001 receiving yards in 2024 before increasing that total to 1,117 in 2025. Jared Goff recently explained how Williams’ speed is affecting the way defenses play Detroit, even when those defensive adjustments don’t necessarily show up in Williams’ box score.

For now, however, the significant development is off the field.

Williams was investigated. Authorities reviewed the evidence. No charges will be filed.