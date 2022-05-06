Jameson Williams laughs off rumor that he does not want to be a Detroit Lion

Last week, during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up a whopping 20 places to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Embed from Getty Images

Since being drafted by the Lions, Williams has spoken to the media a couple of times and because of his demeanor during those interviews, some have speculated that he is upset that he will be playing in Detroit

During a recent appearance on Complex Sports Live, Williams was asked about his demeanor during those interviews the speculation that he is unhappy that he was drafted by the Lions.

Jameson Williams is a Detroit Lion ... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jameson Williams is a Detroit Lion and we need to root for him

Williams chuckled before saying he was “just tired a little bit” because he had to “kick it the night before” as he celebrated.

Williams added that “it was a lifetime experience” to get drafted and that he’s ready to prove that the Lions were correct to trade up for him.

“I’m looking forward to it, for real,” Williams said. “Football, it’s what I do. They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.”

Hosts just asked Williams about the idea that he wasn’t excited to be picked by the Lions, because he didn’t seem happy at his press conference. Williams laughed. “I was just tired a little bit. I had to kick it the night before — it was a lifetime experience.” — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 5, 2022

Jameson Williams on landing in Detroit: “I’m looking forward to it, for real. Football, it’s what I do. … They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.” https://t.co/yYjq21cjAJ — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 5, 2022

Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition

An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.

With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.

Team Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022) Buffalo Bills +650 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 Kansas City Chiefs +950 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1100 San Francisco 49ers +1600 Denver Broncos +1600 Los Angeles Chargers +1600 Dallas Cowboys +1700 Cleveland Browns +1900 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 Baltimore Ravens +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2200 Arizona Cardinals +2700 Tennessee Titans +3000 Philadelphia Eagles +3500 New England Patriots +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 Miami Dolphins +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 New Orleans Saints +4400 Washington Commanders +7000 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 New York Giants +8000 Seattle Seahawks +10000 Carolina Panthers +10000 Chicago Bears +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 Detroit Lions +15000 New York Jets +15000 Atlanta Falcons +18000 Houston Texans +22000 Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were available at +2200. Their massive drop in price can mostly be explained by the decision made by Tom Brady to end his retirement after just over six weeks, returning the team to the top of the list of contenders in a very weak-looking NFC.

The Buffalo Bills are the current favorites to win their first Super Bowl on the back of their explosive offense led by Josh Allen and a talented defense augmented by free agent signing Von Miller.

Click here to read the rest