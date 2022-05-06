Jameson Williams laughs off rumor that he does not want to be a Detroit Lion

Last week, during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up a whopping 20 places to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.
Since being drafted by the Lions, Williams has spoken to the media a couple of times and because of his demeanor during those interviews, some have speculated that he is upset that he will be playing in Detroit
During a recent appearance on Complex Sports Live, Williams was asked about his demeanor during those interviews the speculation that he is unhappy that he was drafted by the Lions.
Williams chuckled before saying he was “just tired a little bit” because he had to “kick it the night before” as he celebrated.
Williams added that “it was a lifetime experience” to get drafted and that he’s ready to prove that the Lions were correct to trade up for him.
“I’m looking forward to it, for real,” Williams said. “Football, it’s what I do. They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.”
Hosts just asked Williams about the idea that he wasn’t excited to be picked by the Lions, because he didn’t seem happy at his press conference. Williams laughed.
“I was just tired a little bit. I had to kick it the night before — it was a lifetime experience.”
— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 5, 2022
Jameson Williams on landing in Detroit: “I’m looking forward to it, for real. Football, it’s what I do. … They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.” https://t.co/yYjq21cjAJ
— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 5, 2022
Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition
An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.
With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.
|Team
|Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
|Buffalo Bills
|+650
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+950
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1100
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1700
|Cleveland Browns
|+1900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2700
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|New England Patriots
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4400
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+18000
|Houston Texans
|+22000
Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were available at +2200. Their massive drop in price can mostly be explained by the decision made by Tom Brady to end his retirement after just over six weeks, returning the team to the top of the list of contenders in a very weak-looking NFC.
The Buffalo Bills are the current favorites to win their first Super Bowl on the back of their explosive offense led by Josh Allen and a talented defense augmented by free agent signing Von Miller.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings