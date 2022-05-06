in Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams laughs off rumor that he does not want to be a Detroit Lion

Williams addressed the rumors

Last week, during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up a whopping 20 places to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Since being drafted by the Lions, Williams has spoken to the media a couple of times and because of his demeanor during those interviews, some have speculated that he is upset that he will be playing in Detroit

During a recent appearance on Complex Sports Live, Williams was asked about his demeanor during those interviews the speculation that he is unhappy that he was drafted by the Lions.

Jameson Williams is a Detroit Lion ... x
Jameson Williams is a Detroit Lion and we need to root for him

Williams chuckled before saying he was “just tired a little bit” because he had to “kick it the night before” as he celebrated.

Williams added that “it was a lifetime experience” to get drafted and that he’s ready to prove that the Lions were correct to trade up for him.

“I’m looking forward to it, for real,” Williams said. “Football, it’s what I do. They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.”

