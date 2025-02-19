Jameson Williams Learns Discipline Fate From NFL for Unlicensed Gun

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not face any NFL discipline heading into the 2025 season.

What Happened?

Williams was investigated for possessing an unlicensed gun during a traffic stop last year.

The NFL confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that the matter is “closed” and Williams will not be suspended.

Williams was a passenger in a car driven by his brother in October 2024, both men having guns.

While Williams' brother had a concealed carry permit, Williams did not.

Williams was handcuffed but not arrested, and no charges were filed.

Why it Matters

This ruling clears the way for Williams to focus on the 2025 season without any lingering issues from the incident. Obviously, this is great news for both Williams and the Lions, as he has had to deal with one thing or another throughout his brief NFL career.

Key Stats & Further Reading

Williams has been suspended twice in his first three NFL seasons.

No charges were filed following the October 2024 traffic stop.

For more on Williams’ legal and football status, visit the Detroit Free Press.