Lamar Jackson is now free to negotiate with any NFL team as the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. This means that Baltimore has the option to match any offer sheet signed by Jackson or receive two first-round NFL draft picks. Fans of various NFL teams are debating whether Jackson is worth taking a chance on, and the Detroit Lions are no exception. The question of whether it's worth giving up draft capital for Jackson is up for debate among Lions supporters. One fan has suggested that the Lions could give Jackson a 5-year, mostly guaranteed contract with a high first-year cap hit, preventing the Ravens from matching. Lions WR Jameson Williams, former No. 12 overall pick, seems to have endorsed the idea by liking the post on his social media page. Williams is returning to Motown for his second season after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered at Alabama in 2022.

Jameson Williams ‘Likes' Idea of Detroit Lions Signing Lamar Jackson

As you can see in the tweet below, (Click here to see the actual tweet with video), Williams liked a tweet suggesting the Lions should sign Jackson.

Bottom Line: Lions should take hard pass on Lamar Jackson

Ever since yesterday's news broke, fans of NFL teams have been debating on whether or not their team should try to sign Jackson. I have even seen some Lions fans begging for the Lions to make Jackson an offer, and I think those fans have lost their minds. Jackson is going to demand a mega-contract that could potentially cripple a team financially. Though Jackson is a great talent, the risk of injury, coupled with the contract he will demand, makes me believe the Lions should take a hard pass.