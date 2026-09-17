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TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 1h 52m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Lions Need a Different Jameson Williams in Buffalo

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams struggled in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. He caught four passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns, averaging 11.3 yards per reception. Williams was targeted nine times and dropped three passes.

Detroit visits the Buffalo Bills on the road Thursday night in Week 2, and Williams will need to be better than he was in the opener.

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Dan Campbell Is Not Concerned

Head coach Dan Campbell gave Williams his full support despite the Week 1 struggles. Campbell said Tuesday that he is not concerned about the drops, pointing to the way Williams kept competing after each one. Williams also caught a 22-yard pass in overtime that helped set up the winning touchdown in Detroit’s 31-30 comeback.

Frank Schwab Calls Jameson Williams a Key Player

Frank Schwab, a senior NFL writer at Yahoo Sports, previewed the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Bills and named Williams one of the key players in the game. Schwab wrote:

“Williams has established himself as a very good receiver but he’s coming off a poor Week 1. Williams had multiple drops, though it didn’t ultimately cost Detroit as the Lions went on to win 31-30 in overtime. Williams has had issues with drops throughout his career, but Detroit probably can’t afford more if they want to beat the Bills.

The Lions’ offense is incredibly condensed: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Williams accounted for 53 of 57 touches among skill position players in Week 1. They need all of those players at their best to beat a Bills team that is going to put up plenty of points. Williams can help keep Detroit in the game with a few big plays.”

No Room to Hide in Buffalo

Kickoff at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with Detroit the first regular-season visitor in the building.

If the Lions are going to get out of Buffalo with a win, Williams has to make big plays in the offense. He has to make catches on third down to keep drives moving. If he does not, Detroit might end up on the wrong end of the scoreboard.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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