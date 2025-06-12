Rumor: Jameson Williams on Verge of Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may be locking in one of their most explosive young talents — sooner than many expected.

According to a recent episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast, reporter Jeff Risdon hinted that Jameson Williams could be the next Lion in line for a contract extension — and the deal may not be far off.

“Very, Very, Extraordinarily Confident”

Risdon didn’t hold back when asked about potential extensions for Jameson Williams, kicker Jake Bates, and tight end Brock Wright. His response? Crystal clear.

“Jamo is getting done sooner rather than later. Very, very, extraordinarily confident on that,” Risdon stated. Per Jeff Risdon, Jameson Williams is receiving Detroit Lions contract extension sooner rather than later @DetroitPodcast

Via: @DetLionsPodcast pic.twitter.com/Tfxu7YNvA4 — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) June 12, 2025

For Lions fans, that’s music to their ears.

After a breakout 2024 season that saw Williams rack up 1,001 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns while finally showcasing his elite speed and chemistry with Jared Goff, he’s turned from question mark to cornerstone. Head coach Dan Campbell has praised his growth on and off the field, and this summer could be the time Detroit solidifies his future.

Lions Already Picked Up His Fifth-Year Option

Detroit already showed its hand when it picked up the fifth-year option on Williams’ rookie deal earlier this offseason. That means the speedy wideout is under contract through the 2026 season, with a guaranteed salary of $15.493 million for that year.

Still, GM Brad Holmes has made a habit of rewarding players early — think Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell — and Williams may be the next name on that list. A new extension could provide cap flexibility while also keeping a rising star happy and motivated.

Why Now Makes Sense

The Lions are trying to win a Super Bowl. Period.

Locking in young, ascending talent like Williams before he becomes even more expensive is smart business. The longer Detroit waits, the more leverage Williams will have — especially if he builds on his 2024 momentum.

An early extension would also help cement Detroit’s long-term core around Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and now Williams — a nightmare for opposing secondaries for years to come.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams came into the NFL with high expectations and a fair amount of skepticism after a torn ACL and a six-game suspension. But he’s answered the bell — and now he’s on the verge of getting paid like the player Detroit always believed he could be.

If this rumor becomes reality, the Lions will have locked up yet another foundational piece in their pursuit of sustained success.