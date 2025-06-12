Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Rumor: Jameson Williams on Verge of Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

A report suggests the Detroit Lions are close to extending wide receiver Jameson Williams, with a new deal possibly coming soon.
Jameson Williams Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Contract Extension

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Jameson Williams Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions may be locking in one of their most explosive young talents — sooner than many expected.

According to a recent episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast, reporter Jeff Risdon hinted that Jameson Williams could be the next Lion in line for a contract extension — and the deal may not be far off.

Jameson Williams Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Contract Extension

“Very, Very, Extraordinarily Confident”

Risdon didn’t hold back when asked about potential extensions for Jameson Williams, kicker Jake Bates, and tight end Brock Wright. His response? Crystal clear.

“Jamo is getting done sooner rather than later. Very, very, extraordinarily confident on that,” Risdon stated.

For Lions fans, that’s music to their ears.

After a breakout 2024 season that saw Williams rack up 1,001 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns while finally showcasing his elite speed and chemistry with Jared Goff, he’s turned from question mark to cornerstone. Head coach Dan Campbell has praised his growth on and off the field, and this summer could be the time Detroit solidifies his future.

Lions Already Picked Up His Fifth-Year Option

Detroit already showed its hand when it picked up the fifth-year option on Williams’ rookie deal earlier this offseason. That means the speedy wideout is under contract through the 2026 season, with a guaranteed salary of $15.493 million for that year.

Still, GM Brad Holmes has made a habit of rewarding players early — think Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell — and Williams may be the next name on that list. A new extension could provide cap flexibility while also keeping a rising star happy and motivated.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Battle

Why Now Makes Sense

The Lions are trying to win a Super Bowl. Period.

Locking in young, ascending talent like Williams before he becomes even more expensive is smart business. The longer Detroit waits, the more leverage Williams will have — especially if he builds on his 2024 momentum.

An early extension would also help cement Detroit’s long-term core around Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and now Williams — a nightmare for opposing secondaries for years to come.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams came into the NFL with high expectations and a fair amount of skepticism after a torn ACL and a six-game suspension. But he’s answered the bell — and now he’s on the verge of getting paid like the player Detroit always believed he could be.

If this rumor becomes reality, the Lions will have locked up yet another foundational piece in their pursuit of sustained success.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x