Jameson Williams Reveals Massive Goal for 2026

Jameson Williams is no longer the young player trying to find his place inside the Detroit Lions’ locker room.

At 25 years old and entering his fifth NFL season, Williams has become one of the veterans younger players now approach for guidance. During a one-on-one interview with Brad Galli on The Brad Galli Show, the explosive receiver explained what that shift means to him.

“It feels good, and it feels great to be looked at that way,” Williams said. “I get a chance to help the younger guys. They look up to me, and at the end of the day, we’re all brothers. They come to me for advice, and that’s something I used to do when I was in their shoes just two or three years ago. It’s a great feeling to be in this position. You just have to step up to the plate when you’re ready.”

Williams appears ready.

After producing the strongest season of his career in 2025, he enters training camp with a larger voice, an expanding route tree and championship expectations.

Jameson Williams Earned His Veteran Status

Williams’ first few seasons in Detroit were anything but smooth.

An ACL recovery delayed his rookie debut. A suspension interrupted his second year. Questions about his consistency and development followed him into his third season.

He kept working.

Williams broke through with 1,001 receiving yards in 2024, then improved again last season. He set career highs with 65 receptions and 1,117 yards while matching his previous high with seven touchdown catches. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception, giving him consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while remaining one of football’s most dangerous vertical threats.

Those numbers give Williams credibility when he speaks to younger teammates.

He has experienced injuries, criticism, disciplinary issues and uneven stretches. He has also worked through each obstacle and become one of Jared Goff’s most productive weapons.

That journey may make his advice more meaningful than anything coming from a player whose career unfolded perfectly.

Williams Believes Lions Can ‘Come Out On Top’

Personal statistics are not Williams’ primary motivation entering 2026.

“I just want to win,” Williams said. “I want to get back to where we were in the NFC Championship Game. I feel like our team has so much talent. We can take this thing far. If we stay healthy, stay on top of our jobs and execute, we can take it far. We have the team. Everybody knows it. We just have to do those three things, and I think we can come out on top this year.”

Detroit’s 2025 season ended with a 9-8 record and no playoff appearance, a sharp fall from the team that reached the NFC title game two seasons earlier.

Williams believes the talent remains.

His formula is straightforward: stay healthy, handle assignments and execute. Detroit failed to do those things consistently enough last season, especially during a difficult second half.

The roster still has championship-level players. Williams knows talent alone will not get the Lions back to January.

Patience Helped Williams Survive a Slow Start

Williams did not open the 2025 season at full speed statistically.

Through Detroit’s first seven games, he had only 17 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns. His production accelerated later, including 21 catches for 417 yards and four scores during November alone.

Williams explained how he handled the quiet stretches.

“You have to stay down,” Williams said. “When you stay down, good things come. You can’t force anything. It’s not in your hands. You have to stay down, stay patient and keep working. Everything is going to fall into place.”

That patience paid off.

Williams caught 48 passes for 828 yards over the final 10 games, developing into a steadier weekly option rather than a player dependent on one or two deep shots.

His season reinforced an important lesson. Explosive players still need to survive the weeks when the ball does not find them.

Obstacles Have Always Been Part of Williams’ Story

Williams does not view adversity as something unusual.

“It’s never tough because that’s where I come from,” He said. I’m a person who has dealt with obstacles. Nothing has ever been perfect for me. It has never been a straight road. There are always going to be bumps and bruises along the way. Like I said, you have to stay down and stay focused. If you know what you want, you have to go get it. There are going to be things that try to knock you off your path, but only you and God know what you have planned for yourself.”

That mentality explains why Williams has continued progressing despite an uneven beginning to his professional career.

He could have allowed the early setbacks to define him. Instead, he turned himself into a two-time 1,000-yard receiver and one of the NFL’s premier big-play threats.

Now the challenge changes.

Williams is no longer proving that he belongs. He is attempting to prove he can become complete.

Dan Campbell’s Praise Became More Motivation

Dan Campbell has repeatedly praised Williams’ growth, maturity and willingness to work.

Williams said he does not treat those comments as an invitation to relax.

“It hit me well,” Williams said. “I hear that, store it inside me and keep going harder and harder every day. We’re only on Day 3 right now. The guys and I are hoping for a big season. We’re out here stacking days, continuing to work and making each other better. We’re trying to take this thing far this year.”

That phrase, “stacking days,” has become part of Detroit’s training camp language for a reason.

The Lions are trying to rebuild the habits that slipped last season. For Williams, each practice becomes another opportunity to sharpen the details that separate an explosive receiver from a complete one.

Williams Wants to Become Impossible to Stop

Nobody questions Williams’ speed.

The remaining debate centers on how much damage he can create when defenses take away the deep ball.

“I feel like I’m a more improved player,” Williams said. “I’m always going to be the same player, but I’ve added more things to my game. I’ve improved certain parts of my game and become more complete. That’s what I’m working on right now. I’m trying to become a complete receiver, somebody who can’t be stopped and can do everything on the field. I’m working to get better every day.”

That means winning intermediate routes, handling physical coverage, creating separation in tight spaces and becoming dependable when Detroit needs a first down.

Williams showed progress in those areas last season. His 65 receptions marked a new career high, and 49 of those catches moved the chains.

The next step is making that production routine.

A complete version of Williams would force defenses into an impossible choice. Protect against his speed and leave space underneath. Crowd him near the line and risk surrendering a touchdown.

The Deep Ball Is Not Going Anywhere

Williams may be expanding his game, but he has no plans to abandon the skill that made him special.

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Williams said. “It’ll never stop. That’s just me. It’ll never stop. It’s going to come.”

Williams recorded 23 receptions of at least 20 yards in 2025, including five gains of 40 yards or more. Only a handful of receivers possess that kind of instant scoring potential.

Detroit should continue using it.

The goal is not to turn Williams into a possession receiver. It is to add dependable short and intermediate production around the deep threat.

His speed will always be the first thing defenses fear.

Williams wants everything else to become equally dangerous.

Bottom Line

Jameson Williams enters 2026 in a completely different position than the one he occupied early in his Lions career.

He is a veteran leader. A two-time 1,000-yard receiver. A player younger teammates now seek out for advice.

Williams is not satisfied with those labels.

He wants to become a complete receiver and help Detroit return to the NFC Championship Game. His 2025 production proved he can deliver more than occasional highlights. The next challenge is becoming unstoppable across every area of the field.

The deep ball is still coming.

This time, Williams wants defenses worrying about everything else, too.