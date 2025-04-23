Jameson Williams to the Bears? Wild Trade Idea Sparks NFC North Buzz

Jameson Williams just had a breakout season with the Lions — but a shocking trade proposal could send him to the last team you'd expect: the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams finally silenced his critics in 2024 with a breakout season that lived up to his first-round billing. After two rocky years full of suspensions, injuries, and questions about his development, the electric Alabama product erupted for 58 catches, 1,001 yards, and 7 receiving touchdowns. But now, just when it looks like he’s turned the corner, trade speculation is heating up.

One proposal, dropped by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, has Lions fans doing double-takes: send Williams to the Chicago Bears.

Yes, that Chicago Bears — Detroit’s most heated division rival.

Why It (Sort of) Makes Sense

On paper, there’s a compelling case. Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now running the show in Chicago, and he’s the guy who unlocked Williams’ deep-threat potential. Pair that with a talented rookie QB in Caleb Williams and a receiver room that could still use another weapon, and you’ve got the recipe for a logical fit.

But here’s the kicker: it’s still the Bears.

Trading a budding star to a division rival — especially one that knows exactly how to deploy him — feels like playing with fire. Would the Lions really risk watching Williams torch them twice a year in orange and navy? It’s hard to imagine.

The $15.4 Million Question

Detroit has a big decision to make before May 1: whether or not to pick up Williams’ fifth-year option, which would lock him in at $15.4 million for the 2026 season. That should be a no-brainer based on his 2024 performance, but there are complicating factors. The Lions are now a cap-conscious contender with multiple stars needing extensions — including Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

And then there’s the baggage. Williams has two suspensions on his record and a brief off-field issue last year. While the latter didn’t lead to charges, it might have been enough to plant seeds of doubt in the front office.

Is It Really That Crazy?

A trade within the NFC North still feels unlikely. But in today’s NFL, “unlikely” doesn’t mean “impossible.” Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have always prioritized culture and chemistry — and if they feel Williams doesn’t align long-term, they might consider moving him for a premium return.

The only thing harder than developing a game-changing receiver? Letting one walk.