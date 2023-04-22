Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is one of five NFL players suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. Williams' four-year, $17.46 million contract will be impacted in a big way by his suspension. He will lose one-third of his base salary for this year, as well as over $6.8 million in guaranteed salaries. The violation appears to be a clear-cut case with no gray area, and an appeal of the suspension is unlikely to succeed.

Key Points

Williams is one of four Lions players suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

He will lose one-third of his base salary for this year due to his suspension.

Williams will also lose over $6.8 million in guaranteed salaries over 2024 and 2025.

Williams' suspension highlights the importance of understanding and following the league's policy.

Jameson Williams loses absurd amount of money because of suspension

According to Over The Cap, Jameson Williams will lose $382,906 in salary plus $6.877 million in guaranteed money. That adds up to roughly $7.26 million in lost money for the former first-round pick.

For Williams that loss will be at least $382,906 in salary plus he will now have $6.877M in guaranteed salary ($5.37M for 24 and 25) vanish. #Lions — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 21, 2023

Bottom Line – A costly mistake for Williams

Williams' suspension and financial loss serve as a reminder of the importance of following the NFL's gambling policy. Williams' violation of the policy will cost him roughly $7.26 million and cause him to miss 17 of his first 23 NFL games. The NFL's gambling policy is clear, and players who violate it do so at their own risk. It is crucial for all players, coaches, and team personnel to understand and follow the league's rules in order to avoid costly mistakes and potential damage to their careers. Whether or not the Lions players who were suspended clearly understood the policy is unclear, but you can bet the organization will make it a priority moving forward.