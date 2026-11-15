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Jameson Williams Has Hilarious Message After Finding Lost ID in Germany

Jameson Williams Instagram Germany
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is having himself a good time in Germany, and his latest Instagram story might be one of the funniest moments of the team’s overseas trip.

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Jameson Williams’ Instagram Story From Germany

With the Lions preparing to face the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday, Williams took to his Instagram account Saturday to share a photo of an Irish learner permit that apparently had been left behind in a wallet.

But rather than simply announcing that he had found someone’s missing identification, Williams decided to have a little fun with the situation.

“Aye if u know bro tellem he left his id in uber tellem Waymo got it I need 2k euros for it back,” Williams wrote, adding laughing, ninja and OK hand emojis.

Yes, you read that correctly. Williams jokingly demanded 2,000 euros to return the lost ID, apparently suggesting that whoever misplaced it would have to pay a pretty hefty finder’s fee.

Jameson Williams' Instagram story showing the Irish learner permit he found in Germany

Jameson Williams Enjoying His Time in Germany

There is no indication Williams was seriously demanding payment, and the Instagram story appears to have been nothing more than a joke. It’s also unclear whether the identification has been returned to its owner.

The lighthearted moment comes as Detroit prepares for its international matchup with New England, a game that has brought plenty of excitement for the organization and its fans.

Williams, one of the most explosive players on Detroit’s offense, will soon turn his attention back to football as the Lions look to generate more big plays against the Patriots.

For now, though, Jamo appears to be enjoying himself overseas. And somewhere out there, one unfortunate traveler might be wondering how their missing ID ended up on an NFL player’s Instagram story.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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