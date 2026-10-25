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Tom Brady Loses It Over Jameson Williams’ Michael Jordan-Like Touchdown

Jameson Williams touchdown
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The Detroit Lions wasted little time making a statement against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, and Jameson Williams delivered a touchdown that had Tom Brady making comparisons to basketball royalty. Williams capped Detroit’s opening possession with a spectacular 16-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff, giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

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The touchdown came after Green Bay marched down the field on its opening possession but failed to capitalize, reaching the Detroit 3-yard line before a delay-of-game penalty pushed the Packers back and a 26-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. Detroit immediately made the Packers pay, moving down the field before Williams produced one of the more impressive finishes of the Lions’ season.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jameson Williams Goes Full Michael Jordan Against Packers

On the scoring play, Williams went in motion from right to left before catching a short pass from Goff. From there, the speedy receiver took matters into his own hands, turning upfield and launching himself toward the end zone from approximately five yards out.

The incredible diving finish caught the attention of Brady, who was calling the game on Fox. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn’t help but compare Williams’ leap to one of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

“Like Michael Jordan from the free throw line!” Brady exclaimed during the broadcast.

The comparison referenced Jordan’s legendary free-throw-line dunks, which became synonymous with his remarkable athleticism. Williams certainly looked the part as he soared toward the goal line and extended the football across for six points.

Lions Finally Score an Opening-Drive Touchdown

The score was particularly significant because it marked Detroit’s first opening-drive touchdown of the 2026 season. After failing to find the end zone on their opening possession in previous games, the Lions finally broke through against one of their biggest division rivals. Detroit’s first drives in its previous five games produced four punts and a field goal.

It was also an ideal start for an offense looking to establish itself against Green Bay. Goff delivered the football quickly, Williams showcased his explosiveness, and Detroit capitalized immediately after the Packers left points on the field.

The Jameson Williams Touchdown Shows His Big-Play Range

Williams has developed into one of the Lions’ most dangerous offensive weapons, and Sunday’s opening-drive touchdown was another reminder of what makes him special. When he gets the football with room to operate, even a short reception can quickly turn into something spectacular.

And if Brady’s reaction was any indication, Williams’ touchdown might be remembered as one of the most entertaining plays of the afternoon.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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