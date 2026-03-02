Former NFL GM Suggests Blockbuster Detroit Lions Trade Involving Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions may not be shopping Jameson Williams, but that hasn’t stopped one former NFL general manager from floating a blockbuster idea that would send shockwaves through the league.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up and later doubling down on Unsportsmanlike radio, former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum proposed a bold trade scenario that would send Jameson Williams and two first-round picks to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

It’s the kind of proposal that instantly sparks debate, especially for a Lions team trying to rebound from a disappointing 9–8 season and missed playoffs in 2025.

The Trade Proposal

Tannenbaum’s pitch is straightforward: sacrifice offense to supercharge the pass rush.

During his Get Up appearance, he framed it from Detroit’s perspective:

“If you’re the Lions, you go to the Super Bowl with Aidan Hutchinson and,” Tannenbaum said as quoted by SI.com. “If you’re the Browns, you need so many weapons. Two first-round picks and a young, explosive player… I’d do that to start the massive rebuild.”

The idea didn’t stop there.

Why Cleveland Would Consider It

Speaking Monday on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, Tannenbaum expanded on why he believes Cleveland should entertain moving Garrett, even acknowledging just how elite the defender is:

“If the four of us were running the Browns, I would trade Myles Garrett. He’s a great player. He’s a Hall of Fame player. But, we stunk with him, right,” said Tannenbaum. “We are a year away from being a year away. Why not get as many (picks) as you can.”

He then laid out the exact deal again:

“The trade I said was, ‘Why not trade him to Detroit for two ones and Jameson Williams.’ Like, who says no to that. Who says no to that.”

The Lions’ Side of the Argument

From Tannenbaum’s viewpoint, Detroit is one elite defender away from making a legitimate Super Bowl push—and Garrett is that piece.

“If I am Detroit, I feel like I am one pass rusher away from meaningfully competing for the Super Bowl,” Tannenbaum said. “I have great young offensive talent. I would hate to lose any of those guys. But, if I had to give up one of those guys to get the best pass rusher in the game and pair him with Aidan Hutchinson…”

He went on to connect the idea to classic roster-building philosophy:

“…the whole idea the way Bill Walsh created that dynasty in San Francisco was have a great passing game, great fourth-quarter pass rushers and the ability to run the football when they have to.”

“We know they can score, we know they can run the ball. They have a pass rusher. Go get another difference-maker.”

Reality Check

It’s a fascinating thought experiment, but that’s likely all it is.

Jameson Williams remains a core part of Detroit’s long-term offensive vision, and parting with two first-round picks on top of a young, explosive wide receiver would be an enormous price, even for a generational defender like Garrett.

Still, the fact that a former NFL GM sees Detroit as one elite move away from Super Bowl contention speaks volumes about where the Lions are viewed across the league.

Wild? Absolutely.

Interesting? Without question.

Likely? That’s another story entirely.