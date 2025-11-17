Jameson Williams Crushes Detroit Lions With Another Boneheaded Penalty

Man… Jameson Williams just cannot get out of his own way sometimes.

With the Detroit Lions trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 in the second quarter, it finally looked like the offense woke up. Jared Goff dialed in, marched the team downfield, and uncorked a gorgeous 40-yard strike to Williams for the game-tying touchdown.

It should have been a momentum-swinging moment.

Instead… well, it became peak Jamo.

Rather than celebrating with his teammates or simply flipping the ball to the ref, Williams jumped onto the goalpost and slid down it like he was auditioning for a theme park commercial. And of course, the refs immediately flagged him for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

#Lions WR Jameson Williams channeled his inner Antonio Brown after that TD🤣 pic.twitter.com/fBcZokPxsN — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 17, 2025

That pushed Jake Bates into attempting a 47-yard extra point into the swirling Philly wind — a kick he pushed wide right.

So instead of taking a 7-6 lead, the Lions stayed knotted at 6-6.

On the sideline, cameras caught Amon-Ra St. Brown talking to Williams afterward… and you can only hope he was saying something along the lines of, “Dude, it’s time to grow up.”

Look, Williams is electric. He’s talented. He can flip a game at any moment.

But plays like this? They flip the game the wrong direction.

And in a matchup this big, Detroit can’t afford it.