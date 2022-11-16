Detroit Lions News

Jameson Williams preparing to start clock with Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • Williams was selected with the No. 12 overall pick
  • Dan Campbell said the clock is about to start on Williams

When will rookie WR Jameson Williams play for the Detroit Lions in 2022? That is a question that Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell addressed prior to Wednesday’s practice. After the Lions traded up to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he planned to be fully recovered and ready to roll by the start of training camp. Well, that was then and this is now and Williams still has not suited up for the Lions.

When will the Detroit Lions start the clock on Jameson Williams?

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said the clock on Williams will probably start after Thanksgiving.

“I don’t know if that’ll be the Jacksonville week or the week after. It could be next week, it’s just we’re not doing a ton. He’s close. It certainly won’t be this week and I don’t see him playing for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see where it goes.”

Via Eric Woodyard – ESPN

Though Campbell has previously said that the Lions’ record will have nothing to do with when Jameson Williams makes his debut, you can bet it will be harder and harder to keep him out of the lineup if they keep winning.

Nation, when do you think Williams will make his debut with the Lions?

