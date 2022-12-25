Merch
    Jameson Williams reportedly likes tweet about him not getting the ball enough

    When the Detroit Lions selected Jameson Williams with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told reporters that he would be ready to roll by the time training camp started. Well, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell had a different plan for their rookie as they made it clear that they would take their time and be cautious as Williams recovered from a torn ACL. Now that Williams is finally back, the Lions‘ coaching staff has said they are going to continue to use him more, but that really has not been the case.

    Which tweet did Jameson Williams like?

    On Saturday, during the Lions’ loss to the Carolina Panthers, Williams was targeted just once, and he did not have a reception. In fact, during the four games he has played since returning from his injury, Williams has just one reception on five total targets.

    According to NFL Rookie Watch, Williams reportedly liked a tweet on Saturday that said, “Get the ball in Jameson’s hands. I don’t wanna hear it.”

    Nation, a lot of people are making a big deal out of Jameson Williams liking a tweet. Do you think it is a big deal? Personally, I don’t put too much stock into this.

