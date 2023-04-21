In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Since the news broke, Williams' representation released a statement, saying that Williams “takes full responsibility” and is “apologetic to the NFL, his teammates, and city of Detroit.” The statement also explained that Williams' violation was “not for betting on football” but for where he placed the bets.

Key Points

Williams has been suspended for six games due to violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Williams' representation released a statement taking full responsibility and apologizing to the NFL, teammates, and Detroit.

Williams' violation was not for betting on football but for where he placed the bets due to a technical rule regarding the actual location of the online bet.

Jameson Williams' representation releases statement regarding his suspension

Just moments ago, Jameson Williams' representation released the following statement: (Via Adam Schefter)

- Advertisement -

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Bottom Line: Williams broke a rule and is paying for it

Regardless of whether or not you believe Williams should be suspended or not for placing bets within the Lions facility, you have to agree that he did break an NFL rule. NFL players are made aware of the consequences of violating rules, and that seems to be what happened with Williams.