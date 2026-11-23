Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has never been shy about showing off his personality, but his latest touchdown celebration had plenty of fans holding their breath.

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During Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field, Williams hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff before launching himself into a front flip as he crossed the goal line.

The problem? Williams didn’t exactly stick the landing, and the timing couldn’t have been much worse considering what happened to teammate Aidan Hutchinson just one week earlier.

Following the game, Williams was asked about his decision to attempt the risky celebration. His response was about as Jameson Williams as it gets.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jameson Williams Explains His Controversial Celebration

Speaking with reporters following Detroit’s sixth consecutive victory, Williams admitted that the flip wasn’t exactly something he had carefully planned.

“The flip was, like, an in-the-moment thing, I ain’t gonna lie,” Williams said, according to The Detroit News.

Williams also acknowledged that he hadn’t been entirely sure what to do as he approached the end zone. Fortunately, the awkward landing didn’t prevent him from finishing the game.

But here’s where things get interesting.

According to Parker Hurley of Heavy, Williams apparently has no intention of permanently retiring the celebration.

“I’m going to try to land one later in the year for y’all, for sure,” Williams said.

Yep, it sounds like Jamo might give it another shot.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury Makes Williams’ Flip More Concerning

The controversy surrounding Williams’ celebration stems from what happened to Hutchinson during Detroit’s Nov. 15 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany.

Hutchinson suffered a season-ending torn ACL after jumping into the air and landing awkwardly while celebrating a sack. The devastating injury immediately sparked conversations about whether NFL players should reconsider potentially dangerous celebrations.

However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made his position on touchdown celebrations clear, explaining that he wasn’t interested in policing how his players celebrate.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Williams’ flip was a great idea, particularly with Detroit preparing for an important Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Williams has become one of Detroit’s most dangerous offensive weapons, and the Lions certainly can’t afford to lose another impact player because of an unnecessary injury.

Williams Keeps Making Big Plays for the Lions

Of course, Williams’ performance Sunday provided another reminder of why he’s so valuable to Detroit’s offense.

The speedy receiver finished with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, earning recognition among the Lions’ highest-graded offensive players following the victory.

Williams’ 57-yard touchdown helped Detroit take control of a game that had been tight throughout the first half. His speed continues to give opposing defenses plenty of headaches.

And while fans certainly love seeing Jamo celebrate another touchdown, there’s probably one thing everyone in Detroit can agree on.

The touchdowns are awesome. The heart-stopping landings? Not so much.