Jameson Williams Says Lions Have NFL’s Best WR Room in Friendly Jab at Jordan Addison

Jameson Williams reminded Jordan Addison which NFC North team has the best wide receivers, backing it up with Detroit’s standout 2024 season.

Jameson Williams isn’t just bringing speed to the field — he’s bringing swagger too.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver recently made headlines for a light-hearted but confident exchange with Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings. When asked who had the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, Williams didn’t hesitate. “WEEEE DOOOOO, WE DOOO!!!” Jamo said.

And honestly? He’s not wrong.

Jameson Williams

Detroit’s WR room is loaded

With Amon-Ra St. Brown continuing to play at an All-Pro level, Williams breaking out in 2024, and the dependable Tim Patrick rounding out the group, the Lions’ wide receivers were a big reason Jared Goff found himself in MVP conversations last season.

This isn’t just banter. It’s backed by production.

Detroit’s wideouts delivered all year — racking up yards, scoring touchdowns, and making clutch plays in big moments. They stretched the field, worked the middle, and showed up when it mattered most.

Williams isn’t backing down

The viral moment between Williams and Addison was all in good fun, but it also showed the confidence brewing in Detroit. After years of being overlooked, the Lions are playing with edge — and their young stars aren’t afraid to talk about it.

Let Addison laugh. The tape speaks for itself.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams and the Lions receivers aren’t just talking — they’re proving they belong among the NFL’s elite. And with 2025 on the horizon, it looks like Detroit’s wideout room will only keep climbing.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

