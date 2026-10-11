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Jameson Williams Goes From Zero Touchdowns to Two

Breaking news: Jameson Williams Goes From Zero Touchdowns to Two
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff with 9:42 left in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. The score was his second of the game and put Detroit ahead 31-7.

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He also had an eight-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter for the Lions. The 39-yarder was only his second catch of the game, but Williams is having the kind of afternoon a lot of Detroit fans have been waiting to see.

It also answers a question DSN raised on Saturday, a day before kickoff: should the Lions trade Williams straight up for Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.? Williams spent Sunday afternoon making the case for keeping him, against that same Arizona defense.

Jameson Williams Had No Touchdown Receptions in Detroit’s First Four Games

Over the first four games of the regular season, Williams caught 16 passes for 229 yards and zero touchdowns on 25 targets, averaging 14.3 yards per reception. Two scores in one afternoon is a promising sign for an offense that needs him stretching the field. With the second touchdown, Detroit has scored 30 or more points four times in five games this season.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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