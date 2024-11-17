Jameson Williams Shoots Out of Rocket for 64-Yard TD [Video]

With the Detroit Lions already holding a commanding 28-6 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the third quarter, Jameson Williams put the game out of reach with a spectacular 64-yard touchdown reception.

Williams, showcasing his trademark speed, took a pass from quarterback Jared Goff and raced past defenders to extend the Lions' lead to 35-6. The touchdown not only displayed Williams' ability to make big plays, but also added to his growing role as a key contributor to Detroit's high-powered offense.

Check out the electrifying play in the video below as Williams rockets down the field for the massive score. The Lions continue to dominate the Jaguars as they push toward a potential blowout victory.