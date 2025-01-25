Jameson Williams Slapped with Fine for Obscene TD Celebration

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been hit with a $25,325 fine by the NFL following his touchdown celebration in the team's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders. Williams scored on a 61-yard end-around run, but his post-touchdown gesture was deemed obscene by the league, resulting in the fine.

Jameson Williams Fined Again

This marks the fourth time Williams has been fined during the 2024 season. The fine comes as part of the NFL's continued enforcement of its player conduct policies regarding celebrations and on-field behavior.

While Williams' celebration was likely a moment of excitement following his impressive run, the league has made it clear that such gestures will not be tolerated. As the Lions look ahead to next season, it will be interesting to see how Williams adjusts his on-field behavior moving forward.