Friday, October 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams Speaks Out on His Jaw-Dropping Chemistry with Jared Goff

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season, showcasing his immense talent and chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff. Williams, who is having a breakout 2024 season, has quickly become a fan favorite, thanks in large part to the electric connection he’s developed with Goff.

“It's been a lot (of work). We spent spring, we spent summer together. It was a lot of days being put in during those two seasons,” Williams explained as quoted by SI.com. “So, the offseason really came big for us, went out to L.A. a few times and then we had OTAs and camp, just to get certain things down, like the way I run routes and the way he's going to throw the ball, where he's going to throw it at and stuff like that. So, it was a lot of time, but it took time, too. So, it’s been good.”

Jameson Williams

Extra Time After Practice Pays Off

Williams' connection with Goff has not been built overnight, but through countless reps and extra work after practice. It’s a testament to the dedication both players have shown in creating a lethal passing threat for the Lions.

“We spend extra time after practice every week just working on things like that. So, we just expect those things to happen when the play is called,” Williams added.

Jameson Williams Breaks Down His TD Against the Cowboys

One of the most memorable moments of Williams' season so far came in the Lions’ dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys, where Williams hauled in a perfectly placed deep ball for a touchdown.

“It was kind of, we ran a quick snap, so we expected the defense not to be ready,” Williams explained. “We were already set before they could get set. The defense was still traveling. I feel like the corner was the only person in position to try to make a play. The safety wasn't and the other corner wasn't. So, once I got off the line, I expected the ball and then I looked up and the ball was there.”

Detroit Lions Receivers Coach Praises Jameson Williams injury update

Staying Humble Despite Success

Despite his early success, Williams remains humble and hungry for more.

“I feel like I’ve got a long way to go, a lot more work to be put in. This is just the beginning of something, the start of something,” Williams said. “The work never stops, so you just gotta continue this work and keep getting better every day. So, just trying to be the best.”

Impressive Stats in 2024

So far in 2024, Williams has been nothing short of spectacular, with 16 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging an eye-popping 22.8 yards per catch and has also contributed on the ground, with four carries for 32 yards.

With Williams continuing to elevate his game, the Lions’ offense is looking more dangerous than ever, and fans have plenty to be excited about as the season progresses.

