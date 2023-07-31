The Detroit Lions are currently holding their latest training camp practice and second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams is having a tough time keeping his cool. In fact, according to a report from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Williams has thrown a punch at rookie cornerback, Starling Thomas.

Jameson Williams ‘throws punch' during Detroit Lions training camp

Here is what Rogers tweeted out just moments ago.

“Jamo and Starling Thomas getting into it twice already,” Rogers tweeted. “Jamo just threw a punch at the rookie CB jawwing him after forcing an incompletion.”

Kyle Meinke of MLive said Jamo is off to a rough start in his first padded practice.

“Rough start for Jameson Williams in his first padded practice of the summer,” Meinke tweeted. “Dropped two balls against air, then went 0-3 during red zone one-on-ones and took a swat at the head of UDFA Starling Thomas.”

Jamo Returns to practice

After dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in camp, which caused him to miss four practices, Williams returned to the practice field on Sunday for a light practice. Today is Jamo's first day of hitting, and many are very interested to see how he fares in his first full training camp. Williams, of course, is suspended for the first six games of the 2023 regular season after he violated the NFL's gambling policy.

Bottom Line: Much Ado About Nothing?

Folks, let me tell you something. Little fights and scuffles break out quite often at NFL training camps, and that includes with the Detroit Lions. With that being said, there is always some level of concern when an actual “punch” is thrown. Justin Rogers called what Jamo did a “punch”, while Kyle Meinke described it as a “swat.” Those two things are much different, so it will be very interesting to see if anything comes out of this.