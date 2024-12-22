Jameson Williams Torches Tyrique Stevenson For 82-yard TD [Video]

In case you haven't heard, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson have some history. Stevenson made headlines during the Lions' 23-20 Thanksgiving Day win when he tripped Williams while standing on the sidelines. Fast forward to today, and Williams just got his revenge in spectacular fashion.

In the second quarter of their latest matchup, Williams burned Stevenson with a blazing 82-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff. Williams blew by Stevenson, leaving the Bears’ defensive back, and his teammates in the dust before hauling in the long bomb for the score. The touchdown gave the Lions a commanding 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The last time the Lions had a touchdown pass of 82 yards or more was all the way back in 2013 when Matthew Stafford connected with the legendary Calvin Johnson. Williams' big play not only put the Lions in the driver’s seat but also sent a clear message to Stevenson: Williams isn’t one to forget.

Take a look at the video below to see the electrifying 82-yard TD.