fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsJameson Williams Torches Tyrique Stevenson For 82-yard TD
Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams Torches Tyrique Stevenson For 82-yard TD [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

In case you haven't heard, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson have some history. Stevenson made headlines during the Lions' 23-20 Thanksgiving Day win when he tripped Williams while standing on the sidelines. Fast forward to today, and Williams just got his revenge in spectacular fashion.

Jameson Williams

In the second quarter of their latest matchup, Williams burned Stevenson with a blazing 82-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff. Williams blew by Stevenson, leaving the Bears’ defensive back, and his teammates in the dust before hauling in the long bomb for the score. The touchdown gave the Lions a commanding 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The last time the Lions had a touchdown pass of 82 yards or more was all the way back in 2013 when Matthew Stafford connected with the legendary Calvin Johnson. Williams' big play not only put the Lions in the driver’s seat but also sent a clear message to Stevenson: Williams isn’t one to forget.

Take a look at the video below to see the electrifying 82-yard TD.

Previous article
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Brought To Locker Room During Matchup vs. Commanders
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions