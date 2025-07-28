Get Your Popcorn Ready: Jameson Williams is Lighting Up Lions Training Camp

Jameson Williams isn’t just showing up to Detroit Lions training camp; he’s showing out. After a rocky first couple of seasons in the NFL, the former first-round pick is finally starting to look like the deep-threat superstar Detroit drafted him to be.

And according to those watching him closely, the hype is real.

TL;DR

Jameson Williams is turning heads at Detroit Lions training camp with his speed and polish.

is turning heads at Detroit Lions training camp with his speed and polish. Brian Branch says, “Get your popcorn ready.”

says, “Get your popcorn ready.” OC John Morton is ready to unleash Jamo in 2025.

is ready to unleash Jamo in 2025. Williams is expected to play a key role in Detroit’s quest for another NFC North title.

Jamo Turns Heads at Camp

We’re only a week into training camp, but Williams has already been the name buzzing through Allen Park. The speed? Still elite. The route-running? Sharper. The maturity? Noticeably better.

Defensive back Brian Branch, who’s had a front-row seat to the Jamo Show, put it bluntly:

“He’s going deep, he’s definitely been going deep,” Branch said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “But I feel like, get your popcorn ready for Jamo, man. It’s gonna be fun to watch him this year. I feel like that’s exactly what we need.”

That’s a guy who has to cover Williams in practice. If anyone would want to downplay Jamo’s development, it’d be someone getting torched deep. Instead? Branch is all in.

Offensive Coordinator Sees a Star Emerging

New offensive coordinator John Morton isn’t hiding his excitement, either.

“You’ve seen the skill set. He’s very explosive. This is, what, year four? He’s gotten better every year. He’s matured,” Morton said. “It’s tough for a young receiver to come in this league… Now he’s progressed through and I’m gonna take that skill set and isolate him.”

In short: the Lions are going to use Jameson Williams as a weapon. Think jet fuel in a bottle. Think matchstick to gasoline. Think Jamo in open space with a single defender to beat.

Morton didn’t stop there.

“I think he’s been phenomenal… I’m very excited where he’s at right now. He’s gonna help us win some big games this season, obviously.”

Why It Matters

This isn’t just camp hype. The Lions lost key contributors in free agency and didn’t add a big-name receiver in the draft. That means Williams has to step up. He’s no longer a luxury. He’s a necessity.

If he becomes the player Detroit believes he can be—a legit WR2 with WR1 upside alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, this offense could be borderline unstoppable.

The Bottom Line

Jamo’s time is now.

If you’re still on the fence about the third-year wideout, now might be the time to hop on the hype train. With Brian Branch hyping him, John Morton scheming for him, and the film backing it up, Jameson Williams looks ready to not just meet expectations, but explode past them.

So yeah, get your popcorn ready. Showtime in Detroit might just be starting.