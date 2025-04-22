Jameson Williams Unfollows Detroit Lions, Posts Cryptic Message Ahead of NFL Draft

Wide receiver Jameson Williams appears to have unfollowed the Detroit Lions on social media while sharing cryptic messages, just days before the NFL Draft.

Just days ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has stirred the pot with some cryptic social media behavior that’s igniting speculation across the football world.

Williams, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, appeared to unfollow the Detroit Lions on Instagram shortly after trade rumors involving his name gained traction. Fans were quick to notice the change — and Williams didn’t exactly pour water on the fire. Instead, he added fuel with some eyebrow-raising posts on his IG Story.

Among them:

“Loyalty b4 any n everything ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

and

“STAY SUCKA FREE 💯💯💯💯🚫🍭”

Now, to be fair, these posts don’t name names. But considering the timing, the messaging is pretty hard to ignore.

What’s Going On?

The Lions have yet to officially pick up Williams’ fifth-year option — though GM Brad Holmes had previously said it was “most likely” the direction they were heading.

“Look, it’s heading that way that we are most likely going to be doing that,” Holmes said after the NFL’s annual league meetings. “He was a tremendous player for us last year. He’s still scratching the surface. I do think he’s got more in him as well, so I just think it makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around.”

But with the NFL Draft approaching and the wide receiver market hotter than ever, the possibility of a surprise trade can’t be ruled out. According to recent reports, Detroit is not likely to part with Williams for anything less than a first-round pick — a steep price tag that reflects just how much potential he still holds after a breakout 2024 campaign.

Context Matters

This isn’t the first time Williams has made waves with vague or cryptic social posts, but this one feels a little different. Whether it’s frustration over trade rumors, a lack of extension progress, or something else, Williams clearly wants his loyalty to be recognized — and respected.

In 2024, Williams racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and established himself as a legitimate big-play threat alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. That kind of production is tough to replace, and the Lions know it. But if they aren’t planning on extending him beyond his rookie deal, it’s only natural that the front office would at least entertain phone calls.

The Bottom Line

Until the Lions officially announce the fifth-year option or make a move, speculation is going to continue — and so are the cryptic messages. Whether Williams stays or gets moved, one thing is clear: this storyline will be one to watch during the draft.