Jameson Williams Just Pulled Off a Double Victory Against the NFL

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams just scored a big victory off the football field. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Williams has successfully appealed both fines he received for his celebrations during Detroit’s Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

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The decision means Williams will no longer have to pay $26,867 in fines, after the NFL rescinded penalties of $14,926 and $11,941.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jameson Williams Gets Both Fines Overturned

As we previously reported following Detroit’s game against Buffalo, Williams was among six Lions players fined by the NFL. His two penalties involved taunting and an illegal celebration or vulgar act.

According to Rapoport’s report on X, Williams successfully challenged both penalties, including one involving a gesture the league apparently considered inappropriate.

During his appeal, Williams denied that his brief gesture was offensive and argued “that marijuana is legal in some states if that was the gesture he was making.”

That argument apparently helped Williams avoid the financial punishment, although the appeals officer still offered some advice.

NFL Appeals Officer Sends Message to Williams

Former NFL linebacker and current appeals officer Derrick Brooks rescinded the fine but included a warning about how Williams should conduct himself moving forward.

“Although I rescinded this fine, please make every effort to celebrate with your teammates in the best professional manner possible,” Brooks wrote.

The decision adds another chapter to Detroit’s ongoing controversy involving the NFL’s celebration rules. As we previously highlighted, Amon-Ra St. Brown also made headlines after receiving multiple fines for his celebrations against Buffalo.

For Williams, however, the latest development is welcome news. Not only did he avoid paying nearly $27,000, but he is also coming off a two-touchdown performance in Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.