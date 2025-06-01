‘Pep in My Step’: Jameson Williams Targets Next Level for Lions

After more than doubling his production from 2023 to 2024, Detroit Lions speedster Jameson Williams isn’t resting on last season’s 1,000-yard breakout. The fourth-year wideout flashed that trademark burst during Friday’s Organized Team Activities—and says he’s ready to evolve from promising playmaker to every-week difference-maker.

TL;DR

Williams jumped from 354 receiving yards in 2023 to 1,001 in 2024.

He looked lightning-quick in Friday’s OTA session.

The former first-round pick says Year 4 is about consistency, leadership, and more “football fun.”

Williams on His Year 4 Mindset

“I guess going into Year 4 you know I’ve got a little pep in my step, becoming a vet, moving over from the rookie stage,’’ Williams said as quoted by Paula Pasche. “I’m just ready to play more football and be more consistent for my team.”

That “pep” showed up in position drills when Williams torched a defensive back on a deep post, drawing cheers from teammates on the sideline.

From Splash Plays to Steady Production

Season Targets Receptions Yards TDs Yards/Rec 2023 48 27 354 2 13.1 2024 97 58 1,001 8* 17.3

*Seven receiving, one rushing TD

The numbers illustrate Williams’ leap from gadget role to bona-fide weapon. Position coach Scottie Montgomery has challenged him to turn those splash plays into weekly staples—particularly in third-down and red-zone situations.

What’s Next for the Lions’ Deep Threat?

Route-Tree Expansion – More digs, comebacks, and option routes to complement the go-balls. On-Field Chemistry – Extra summer work with Jared Goff to tighten timing on back-shoulder fades. Leadership Leap – As a self-described “vet,” Williams wants to mentor rookies like Isaac TeSlaa.

If Williams builds on Friday’s OTA flashes, another statistical jump could be on deck—and Detroit’s offense might shift from explosive to downright unstoppable.