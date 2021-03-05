Jamie Collins’ contract being restructured by Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

With free agency approaching later this month, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes remains hard at work.

This afternoon, the announcement came through that LB Jamie Collins will have his contract restructured for the purposes of cap flexibility.

The #Lions are restructuring LB Jamie Collins’ contract to create salary cap space, source says. He’s on the books for $9 million in total cash for this upcoming season. He gets that. Voidable years added. His cap number of $11.3 million will be lowered significantly. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2021

He was signed by former GM Bob Quinn just under a year ago to a three year, $30 million deal.