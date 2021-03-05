Jamie Collins’ contract being restructured by Detroit Lions

by

With free agency approaching later this month, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes remains hard at work.

This afternoon, the announcement came through that LB Jamie Collins will have his contract restructured for the purposes of cap flexibility.

He was signed by former GM Bob Quinn just under a year ago to a three year, $30 million deal.

