Thursday, October 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff, 9 Other Detroit Lions Appear On Initial Week 9 Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions gear up for their NFC North clash against the Green Bay Packers, ten players appeared on Wednesday’s initial Week 9 injury report. Jared Goff headlines the list with an ankle injury, though the severity remains unclear. Head coach Dan Campbell will keep a close watch on his franchise quarterback as the week progresses.

Key players, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, were also absent. Here’s the full breakdown from Wednesday's report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Taylor DeckerTChestNP
Graham GlasgowGRestNP
Jared GoffQBAnkleNP
Levi OnwuzurikeDLRestNP
Josh PaschalDLIllnessNP
Frank RagnowCRestNP
D.J. ReaderDLRestNP
Malcolm RodriguezLBAnkleNP
Sione VakiRBKneeNP
Kevin ZeitlerGRestNP
Brodric MartinDLKneeFP

Key Insights:

  • Goff’s Ankle Injury: While it’s too early to tell if this will impact Goff’s availability, the Lions will certainly monitor his status closely in the days leading up to Sunday’s game.
  • Defensive Depth: The Lions will hope players like Rodriguez and Paschal return to practice soon to solidify their defensive lineup against Green Bay.
  • Rest Days: Ragnow, Glasgow, and Reader were all given rest days to stay fresh for Sunday’s pivotal divisional matchup.

With the injury report due for updates throughout the week, Lions fans will be keeping an eye on these players' statuses, especially Goff, heading into this crucial NFC North game.

