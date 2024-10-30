Jared Goff, 9 Other Detroit Lions Appear On Initial Week 9 Injury Report

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their NFC North clash against the Green Bay Packers, ten players appeared on Wednesday’s initial Week 9 injury report. Jared Goff headlines the list with an ankle injury, though the severity remains unclear. Head coach Dan Campbell will keep a close watch on his franchise quarterback as the week progresses.

Key players, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, were also absent. Here’s the full breakdown from Wednesday's report:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Taylor Decker T Chest NP Graham Glasgow G Rest NP Jared Goff QB Ankle NP Levi Onwuzurike DL Rest NP Josh Paschal DL Illness NP Frank Ragnow C Rest NP D.J. Reader DL Rest NP Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle NP Sione Vaki RB Knee NP Kevin Zeitler G Rest NP Brodric Martin DL Knee FP

Key Insights:

Goff’s Ankle Injury: While it’s too early to tell if this will impact Goff’s availability, the Lions will certainly monitor his status closely in the days leading up to Sunday’s game.

While it’s too early to tell if this will impact Goff’s availability, the Lions will certainly monitor his status closely in the days leading up to Sunday’s game. Defensive Depth: The Lions will hope players like Rodriguez and Paschal return to practice soon to solidify their defensive lineup against Green Bay.

The Lions will hope players like Rodriguez and Paschal return to practice soon to solidify their defensive lineup against Green Bay. Rest Days: Ragnow, Glasgow, and Reader were all given rest days to stay fresh for Sunday’s pivotal divisional matchup.

With the injury report due for updates throughout the week, Lions fans will be keeping an eye on these players' statuses, especially Goff, heading into this crucial NFC North game.