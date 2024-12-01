fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Acknowledges Red Zone Frustrations After Lions’ Thanksgiving Day Victory

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions’ 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day was hard-fought, but it wasn’t without its struggles—particularly in the red zone. Despite the win, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was candid in his post-game comments, acknowledging the team’s frustrating performance inside the Bears' 20-yard line.

Jared Goff

“Yeah, it was more that – you know, obviously the turnover hurts and some of the penalties hurt, and then we just had some crap plays down there that we didn’t execute very well,” Goff said as quoted by SI. “It just wasn’t our best performance in the red zone and we got to be better. We’ll learn from it, it’s good to learn from that stuff and get better.”

The Lions had several opportunities to score, but penalties and a turnover disrupted their rhythm. Despite the missed chances, Goff was focused on the positive takeaway: the ability to learn from the mistakes. “We’ll learn from it, it’s good to learn from that stuff and get better,” Goff emphasized, acknowledging that every game offers an opportunity for growth.

Goff also gave credit to the Bears' defense, noting that they are a strong unit, especially in the red zone. “But that is a good unit in the red zone over there,” Goff said. Despite the challenges, Goff and the Lions were able to hang on for the win, proving their resilience in tough situations.

While the red zone struggles were evident, Goff remains confident that the team will improve. With the playoff push in full swing, the Lions will need to tighten up their execution in these critical situations, but with the win secured, they can focus on the lessons learned and move forward.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
